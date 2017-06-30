How we test Blu-ray DVD players

How quick and easy is the Blu-ray player to use?

Our ergonomics experts then go through an extensive process trying out the Blu-ray player's various functions and features in the way consumers would use them, then assessing how easy and intuitive each is to use and whether there are any significant drawbacks that would prevent us from recommending the product.

One particularly frustrating aspect of some Blu-ray players is the amount of time it takes the blue laser to read the information on disc, making Blu-ray players a little sluggish to operate. To identify the worst offenders, we measure the time it takes to perform some basic functions.

Switching on and opening the tray takes about 10 seconds on a normal DVD player, but some players are much slower, especially when loading a Blu-ray disc. We witness the most slothful taking twice as long to load one, never mind playing the Blu-ray disc itself. Cup of tea anyone?

A poor menu layout can also be another source of frustration, particularly if you want to use extra features like playing files from an external USB drive or accessing smart apps like BBC iPlayer. It's even worse if you find there are few apps or they're slow to load. We delve deeper to check what features you get, what it's like to use, and the picture quality you can expect when streaming video.