Most reliable Blu-ray DVD player brands

Blu-ray player reviews you can trust

Our annual reliability surveys are designed to reveal the brands that you can rely on. This is combined with our extensive testing in the lab, involving Blu-ray players being assessed by our experts. Which? tests around 25 Blu-ray players a year from the biggest brands on the market and we put each one through the same tests, from setting it up to assessing picture and sound quality using the same well-known Blu-ray and DVD titles. But we also check extra features, such as smart-TV apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix, playback of CDs and files from USB media drives, and any extra features to use with mobiles and tablets.

A Blu-ray player can only qualify as a Best Buy if the brand has scored at least three out of five stars for reliability. All this together gives you a clear picture of whether a Blu-ray player is worth your money. Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test, so our advice helps you to make the right choice and avoid costly mistakes.

