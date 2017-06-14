PS4 vs Xbox One - which is best for Blu-ray?

Thinking about buying a Sony Playstation 4 or Microsoft Xbox One, or already own one? Both have the capability to play Blu-ray DVDs, even if gaming prowess is their main feature, so we thought it only made sense to test them as if they were a stand-alone Blu-ray player.

Who knows - they may well score better than some traditional players, which would make for excellent value considering their huge range of features. Below we reveal which of the two consoles best for the specific task of playing Blu-ray DVDs.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?