Which? Don't Buy Blu-ray DVD players

Our labs test Blu-ray players from the biggest brands on the market - including Sony, Panasonic, LG and Samsung - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball. But we guarantee that any Blu-ray player awarded a Best Buy will be easy to set up, give you great picture quality and sound from both DVD and Blu-ray discs, and won't have you throwing the remote control across the room in frustration. We'll find out whether internet-enabled smart models offer good services and picture quality when streaming video, and highlight those that don't. Plus, we'll check if extras like Bluetooth music streaming and playing multimedia files from a USB drive are straightforward, too.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Want to know which Blu-ray player is best for you? Take a look at all of our Blu-ray player reviews.