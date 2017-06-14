5 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy a New Boiler

2

Get your boiler engineer's opinion - but consider their answer carefully

Your boiler engineer will be an invaluable source of information during the buying process. He or she will be able to guide you to make the best choice on the type and size of boiler you need. According to a survey of 1,101 Which? members we conducted in April 2015, 93% would trust their heating engineer to recommend the right brand of boiler for their home.

However, what many people are not aware of is that many heating engineers are incentivised to install particular brands of boilers and some will only install boilers from particular brands. When we asked people from the same survey if they were aware of this, almost half had no idea. Of these, 58% were subsequently less likely to trust the recommendation of their heating engineer.

What this means is that if you are relying on your heating engineer to recommend a good reliable brand, you can't be sure they are just recommending a brand that benefits them rather than you. You also can't be sure their recommendation reflects the opinion of the majority of other heating engineers, or the reality of how reliable boilers are in people's homes.

To create our boiler reviews and ratings, we combine the experiences of boiler owners with the verdicts of 110 Which? Trusted Trader-endorsed heating engineers. We then factor in reliability data for each brand from more than 10,000 Which? members who actually own each brand of boiler.