Alpha Boiler Guide

Find out whether we think Alpha boilers are a good investment. Use our research to find out how reliable Alpha boilers are, and discover what their owners and heating engineers think of them.

Alpha boilers have been available in the UK for the past 50 years, and the company says that choosing an Alpha boiler is an assurance of quality and the best technology money can buy.

Alpha offers a range of combi, heat-only, and regular and system boilers in a variety of sizes to suit almost any type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Alpha boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.

How good are Alpha boilers?
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a May 2016 survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers. Reliability sample size is 48.
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares, and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a March 2016 survey of 179 Which? Trusted Traders heating engineers. 

How much do Alpha boilers cost?

Alpha boilers can cost anywhere between £700 and £2,250, depending on the size and type.

Alpha boilers installation

Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler installed in a new location. For more information about how much you should expect to pay, see our guide to the cost of installing a boiler.

Alpha servicing and warranties

Alpha offers two-, three-, five- or seven-year warranties on its boilers, depending on the accreditation level of the installer.

Alpha warranties

0844 871 8760

Alpha contact details

You can contact Alpha at the following address: 

Alpha
Nepicar House
London Road
Wrotham Heath
Sevenoaks, Kent
TN15 7RS

Or through the Alpha website.

Alpha general enquiries

0844 871 8760

