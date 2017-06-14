Ariston Boiler Guide

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Find out how reliable Ariston boilers are, what Ariston owners think of their boilers and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Ariston brand.

Ariston sells its boilers in more than 150 countries and has been operating in the UK for almost 50 years. Ariston says its boilers are valued by experts and professionals, due to its constant efforts to redesign and innovate. 

Ariston has a range of combi, heat-only and system boilers that are suitable for nearly any type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Ariston boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (64).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016. 

How much do Ariston boilers cost?

Ariston boilers can cost anywhere between £600 and £1,100, depending on their size and type.

Ariston boilers installation

Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance.

Ariston servicing and warranties

Most Ariston boilers come with a two or five-year warranty, depending on the boiler and the accreditation level of your installer. 

Ariston warranties

0333 240 8777

Ariston Boiler parts and repairs

0333 240 6777 for stockists in your local area.

Ariston contact details

You can contact Ariston at the following address: 

Ariston

Artisan Building

Hillbottom Road

High Wycombe

Buckinghamshire

HP12 4HJ

Or through the Ariston website.

Ariston general enquiries and technical advice

0333 240 6666

Ariston servicing

0333 240 8777

