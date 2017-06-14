Boiler Brand Guides
Baxi Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight

Find out how reliable Baxi boilers are, what Baxi owners think of their boilers, - and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Baxi brand.
Baxi is an East Midlands-based boiler brand. It was founded in 1866 by ironmoulder Richard Baxendale and his partner Joseph Heald. It's now part of BDR Thermea, which also includes the boiler brands Potterton and Main, and is one of the largest boiler manufacturers in Europe.
Baxi offers several combi boiler ranges, including Baxi Ecoblue, Baxi Platinum HE A combi boilers, Baxi Duo-tec GA combi boilers and Neta-tec GA combi-boilers. It also produces the Baxi Solo heat-only boiler range, the Baxi Bermuda back boiler range, and the Baxi Megaflo compact system GA boiler range. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Baxi boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with over 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.
How much do Baxi boilers cost?
Baxi boilers can cost anywhere between £700 and £1,170, depending on their size and type.
Baxi boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance on the cost of installing a boiler.
Baxi servicing and warranties
Most Baxi boilers come with a two-year warranty, but limited time offers of up to 10 years are available. To register a Baxi warranty, you can either fill in the registration card that comes with your boiler or register online at the Bazi website.
Baxi warranties
0844 871 1525
Extended warranties (called breakdown plans) for Baxi products are available once the product warranty has expired. These plans are underwritten by Domestic & General. You can contact Baxi on 0844 481 0559 for a breakdown plan quote.
Baxi boiler servicing, customer service and after sales technical support is provided by Heateam, the service division of BDR Thermea, which claims to have a national network of over 200 engineers.
Find more details about the service offered by Heateam in our boiler cover reviews.
Boiler parts and repairs
Baxi parts are provided by the BDR Thermea part specialist Interpart. Contact Interpart on 0844 871 1540 for stockists in your local area.
Baxi contact details
You can contact Baxi at the following address:
Baxi
Brooks House, Coventry Road
Warwick, CV34 4LL
Or through the Baxi website.
Baxi general enquiries
0844 871 1525
Baxi servicing
0844 871 1525