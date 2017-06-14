Boiler Brand Guides
British Gas Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Considering buying a British Gas boiler? Read the Which? essential guide to British Gas boilers - we reveal what you need to know.
British Gas is the UK's largest energy supplier and it also installs boilers. This includes the British Gas 330+ and the British Gas 5 series range of combi boilers, as well as those made by other brands including Baxi, Worcester Bosch and Glow-worm.
The British Gas 330+ heat-only boiler has a built-in energy use indicator, which enables you to monitor gas consumption and compare trends over a seven-day period. Unusually, it is a 'one-size-fits-all' boiler - it doesn't come in a range of different heat output 'sizes', and the installer sets how much heat it can give out. It was developed for British Gas by Glow-worm.
The British Gas 5 series range of combination boilers was developed by Worcester and comes in three different heat outputs. The British Gas Precision range was developed by Baxi.
Because British Gas installs boilers from a variety of manufacturers, the best thing to do is check the reliability of the manufacturer before deciding which boiler you want British Gas to install. You can find more details about the boiler brands that British Gas install in our boiler reviews.Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual boiler brand survey - this enables us to tell you which are the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
Which? verdict on British Gas boilers
British Gas installs boilers from a variety of manufacturers, including Worcester Bosch, Baxi and Glow-worm. If you are thinking about buying a boiler through British Gas, you will be able to choose a boiler from any of these manufacturers.
Before you decide which brand to choose, make sure you find out which is the most reliable, the best regarded by heating engineers and which is the favourite brand of those who actually own them. Our research shows that there are significant differences in the quality of each boiler brand that British Gas installs, so it is important that you make the right choice to minimise the chances of costly repairs.
Which? members can log in to view what owners and engineers make of the biggest boiler manufacturers in the UK in our boiler reviews. Our survey of boiler owners and heating engineers covers all boiler manufacturers in the UK who have a market share greater than 1%. So if there is a boiler out there you are considering, then the chances are we can tell you lots about it if you sign up for a £1 trial to Which?.
How much do British Gas boilers cost?
British Gas boilers are manufactured by a variety of brands, including Baxi, Worcester Bosch and Glow-worm. They can cost anywhere between £600 and £1,600, depending on their size and type.
Choosing the best British Gas boiler
British Gas boiler warranties usually last for 12 to 24 months, although the length of the warranty will depend on which manufacturer developed the boiler for British Gas. New installations receive 12-month British Gas Homecare boiler repair cover.
British Gas offers boiler installations, maintenance and heating repair services, including one-off repairs and boiler cover contracts.
British Gas contact details
Send your letters to:
British Gas
PO Box 4805
Worthing
BN11 9QW
You can contact British Gas by calling 0800 009 4450, or through the British Gas website.
British Gas technical support
0800 048 0505