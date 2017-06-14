Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Boiler Brand Guides

Ferroli Boiler Guide

By Matthew Knight

Article 5 of 17

Find out how reliable Ferroli boilers are, what Ferroli owners think of their boilers and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Ferroli brand.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Ferroli is an Italian manufacturer that has been making boilers for more than 50 years, and now operates in 14 countries throughout Europe and Asia. Ferroli's range of boilers is manufactured in Verona, Italy. 

If you decide that the heating in your home needs a renaissance, Ferroli has a range of combi and system boilers to pick from. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges and exactly how they compare with other boilers on the market in our Ferroli boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
How good are Ferroli boilers
Brand data for Ferroli boilers

Overall score

 M
Reliability
Customer score
Engineer recommendation
Build quality
Availability of parts and spares
Ease of fixing a common fault
Ease of servicing

Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (60).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016. 

Key

Member Content

How much do Ferroli boilers cost?

Ferroli boilers can cost anywhere between £550 and £750, depending on their size and type.

Ferroli boilers installation

Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide on the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance.

Ferroli servicing and warranties

Ferroli boilers come with a five, seven or ten-year warranty depending on the accreditation level of your installer.

Ferroli warranties

0330 205 0002

Ferroli boiler parts and repairs

Contact Ferroli on 0330 205 0005 for parts and stockists in your local area.

Ferroli contact details

You can contact Ferroli at the following address: 

Ferroli

Lichfield Road

Branston

Burton-on-Trent

DE14 3HD

Or through the Ferroli website.

Ferroli general enquiries

0330 205 0002

Ferroli servicing

0330 205 0005

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

British Gas Boiler Guide

next

Glow-worm Boiler Guide

More on boilers

All advice on boilers
Which? works for you © Which? 2017