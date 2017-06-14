Ferroli Boiler Guide

Ferroli is an Italian manufacturer that has been making boilers for more than 50 years, and now operates in 14 countries throughout Europe and Asia. Ferroli's range of boilers is manufactured in Verona, Italy.

If you decide that the heating in your home needs a renaissance, Ferroli has a range of combi and system boilers to pick from. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges and exactly how they compare with other boilers on the market in our Ferroli boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.