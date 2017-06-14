Glow-worm Boiler Guide

Boiler Brand Guides
Find out how Glow-worm boilers fared in our boiler brand reliability and satisfaction survey - and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Glow-worm brand.
British boiler brand Glow-worm has more than 75 years of experience in the heating business and says it is committed to 'top quality, reliability and exceptional durability'.
Glow-worm has several different gas combi boiler ranges, including Glow-worm Flexicom cxi boilers, Glow-worm Ultracom2 cxi boilers, and Glow-worm Betacom2 and Easicom boilers. It also offers open-vent Ultracom hxi and Flexicom hx boilers, the Ultracom2 and Flexicom sx system boilers and Ultrapower sxi system store boilers. The new Ultimate ranges come with a five-year warranty. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Glow-worm boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 Which? Trusted Trader boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (257).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016.
How much do Glow-worm boilers cost?
Glow-worm boilers cost between £640 and £1,520, depending on the type and size of boiler.
Choosing the best Glow-worm boiler
The number of years included on the standard Glow-worm warranty varies by boiler range. For warranty protection, either complete and return the warranty form that comes with the box or fill in the warranty form online.
Glow-worm will provide extended warranty packages that last between three and five years.
Glow-worm extended warranties
01773 824639
Glow-worm repairs and spares
Glow-worm has its own team of 200 Gas Safe registered service engineers.
Boiler breakdown cover is also available from Glow-worm, and there are three levels of cover available.
Boiler breakdown cover quotes
0800 032 7340
Glow-worm spare parts
01773 596020
Glow-worm contact details
You can contact Glow-worm by writing to:
Glow-worm
Nottingham Road,
Belper, Derbyshire.
DE56 1JT
or through its website (glow-wormheating.co.uk).
Glow-worm customer service
01773 828 100
Glow-worm technical enquiries
01773 828 300