Glow-worm Boiler Guide

British boiler brand Glow-worm has more than 75 years of experience in the heating business and says it is committed to 'top quality, reliability and exceptional durability'.

Glow-worm has several different gas combi boiler ranges, including Glow-worm Flexicom cxi boilers, Glow-worm Ultracom 2 cxi boilers, and Glow-worm Betacom 2 and Easicom boilers. It also offers open-vent Ultracom hxi and Flexicom hx boilers, the Ultracom 2 and Flexicom sx system boilers and Ultrapower sxi system store boilers. The new Ultimate ranges come with a five-year warranty. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Glow-worm boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 Which? Trusted Trader boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.