Grant Oil Boiler Guide

Grant is a Wiltshire-based boiler brand that has been designing, manufacturing and supplying heating products for more than 35 years. It says its core focus is to provide eco-friendly solutions to the problem of rising energy costs and CO 2 emissions.

Grant is largely known for its oil boilers, but it is working towards making it easier for homeowners to integrate renewable energy components into their oil-fired home heating systems. Grant produces two main ranges of oil-fired boilers, the Vortex Pro and the Vortex Eco. Both come in a variety of specifications to give you flexibility over where they can be installed.

The Vortex Pro combination boilers are available as both internal and external units in three heat outputs, suitable for small to medium homes. The Vortex Pro range of Kitchen/utility and external module boilers are available in nine different heat outputs to cater for all sizes of home. Most are heat-only and can be converted into system boilers, but some are available as system boiler variants.

Most of the Vortex Eco range are heat-only boilers but they can be changed into system boilers using a Grant conversion kit. The range includes wall-hung and floor-standing boilers in three heat outputs for small, medium and larger homes, with options for installing indoors, outdoors or in a utility room. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.