Ideal Boiler Guide

Hull-based boiler brand Ideal has been around for more than 100 years, and was originally called The National Radiator Company.

Ideal currently offers several different ranges of Logic and Logic+ combi boilers. It also offers the Ideal Logic Logic+ condensing system boiler range and several condensing heating boiler ranges, including Ideal Logic and Logic+ heat-only, Ideal Mexico boilers and Ideal Imax boilers. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with over 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.