Intergas Boiler Guide

Find out how reliable Intergas boilers are, what Intergas owners think of their boilers, and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Intergas brand.
Intergas has been manufacturing domestic boilers in the Netherlands for more than 40 years and is a well-known brand there. In recent years, Intergas has launched its boilers in the UK and has had some success growing its market share.
Intergas offers a range of combi, heat-only or regular and system boilers. Its boilers vary in size, so are suitable for nearly every type and size of home.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
How much do Intergas boilers cost?
Intergas boilers can cost anywhere between £650 and £1,100, depending on their size and type.
Intergas boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler installed in a new location. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance.
Intergas servicing and warranties
If you pick an Intergas Platinum installer, you can get either a seven- or ten-year warranty.
Intergas warranties
01527 888000
Intergas contact details
You can contact Intergas at the following address:
Intergas Heating Ltd
Building 94
Bay 1 Vantage Point
The Pensnett Estate
Kingswinford
DY6 7FS
Or through the Intergas website.
Intergas general enquiries
01527 888000