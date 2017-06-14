Intergas Boiler Guide

Intergas has been manufacturing domestic boilers in the Netherlands for more than 40 years and is a well-known brand there. In recent years, Intergas has launched its boilers in the UK and has had some success growing its market share.

Intergas offers a range of combi, heat-only or regular and system boilers. Its boilers vary in size, so are suitable for nearly every type and size of home.

You can find more details about the individual boilers in these ranges in our Intergas boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.