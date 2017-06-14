Johnson & Starley Boiler Guide

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Thinking of buying a Johnson & Starley boiler? Find out how reliable Johnson & Starley boilers are and what trusted boiler engineers make of the brand.

The Johnson & Starley boiler brand was founded in 1922 and is based in the Midlands. It's most well known for its warm-air heaters, but it also produce a range of gas-condensing boilers for wet radiator systems.

Johnson & Starley's QuanTec range covers combi boilers, system boilers and regular boilers in a range of sizes suitable for any size of home. You can find more information about the individual products in this range in our Johnson & Starley boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.

How good are Johnson & Starley boilers
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (42).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016. 

How much do Johnson & Starley boilers cost?

Johnson & Starley boilers can cost anywhere between £700 and £1,200, depending on their size and type.

Johnson & Starley boilers installation

Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance on the cost of installing a boiler.

Johnson & Starley servicing and warranties

Johnson & Starley boilers come with a five-year warranty. 

Johnson & Starley warranties

Johnson & Starley also offer a free five-year parts and labour guarantee products. 

Boiler parts and repairs

Johnson & Starley parts are provided by a network of independent stockists. Contact Johnson & Starley to find one in your local area. 

Johnson & Starley contact details

Write to Johnson & Starley at: 

Johnson & Starley Ltd

Rhosili Road

Brackmills Ind Est

Northampton

NN4 7LZ

Or visit its website at johnsonandstarley.co.uk

Johnson & Starley general enquiries

01604 762881

