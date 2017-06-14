Johnson & Starley Boiler Guide

The Johnson & Starley boiler brand was founded in 1922 and is based in the Midlands. It's most well known for its warm-air heaters, but it also produce a range of gas-condensing boilers for wet radiator systems.

Johnson & Starley's QuanTec range covers combi boilers, system boilers and regular boilers in a range of sizes suitable for any size of home. You can find more information about the individual products in this range in our Johnson & Starley boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.