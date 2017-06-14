Main Boiler Guide

Main has more than 75 years' experience in the UK domestic gas boilers market, and says it provides excellent service and care to customers. Main is part of the BDR Thermea group, which operates in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Main offers several combi, heat-only and system boilers suitable for most types and size of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Main boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.