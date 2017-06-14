Main Boiler Guide

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Matthew Knight

Article 11 of 17

Find out how reliable Main boilers are, what owners think of their Main boilers and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Main brand.

Main has more than 75 years' experience in the UK domestic gas boilers market, and says it provides excellent service and care to customers. Main is part of the BDR Thermea group, which operates in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Main offers several combi, heat-only and system boilers suitable for most types and size of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Main boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 170 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.

The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (79).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016. 

How much do Main boilers cost?

Main boilers can cost anywhere between £400 and £700, depending on their size and type. 

Main boilers installation

Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more.

Main servicing and warranties

Most Main boilers come with a two-year warranty, which is fairly limited compared with the length of warranties that you can get from some other boiler brands. Baxi, for example, offers a 10-year warranty on its products.  

Main warranties

0344 871 1545

Boiler parts and repairs

Main parts are provided by Baxi genuine parts. Call 0344 871 1540 for stockists in your local area.

Main contact details

You can contact Main at the following address: 

Main

Brooks House, Coventry Road

Warwick, CV34 4LL

Or through the Main website.

Main general enquiries

0344 871 1525

Main servicing and repairs

0344 871 1525

