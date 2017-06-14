Potterton Boiler Guide

Boiler Brand Guides
Find out how Potterton fared in our boiler brand reliability and satisfaction survey - and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Potterton brand.
British company Potterton has been around for more than 150 years, and has built more than five million boilers in that time.
Potterton offers several combi boiler ranges, including Potterton Gold and Titanium combi boilers, Potterton Promax, Performa and Potterton Heatmax combi boilers. It also offers heat-only boiler ranges, including the Potterton Promax boiler range as well as Promax and Performa system boilers. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (155).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016.
How much do Potterton boilers cost?
Potterton boilers cost between £610 and £1,000, depending on their type and size.
Choosing the best Potterton boiler
Most Potterton boilers come with a two-year warranty. To register a Potterton warranty, you can either fill in the registration card that comes with your product, phone Potterton on 0844 481 0559 or register the product online at www.potterton.co.uk.
Extended warranties (called breakdown plans) for Potterton products are available once the product warranty has expired. These plans are underwritten by Domestic & General. You can contact Potterton on 0844 481 0559 for a breakdown plan quote.
Potterton warranties
0844 871 1560
Potterton servicing
0844 871 1545
Potterton boiler servicing, customer service and aftersales technical support is provided by Heateam, the service division of BDR Thermea, which claims to have a national network of over 200 engineers.
You can find out about the service offered by Heateam in our review of boiler cover contracts.
Potterton parts and repairs
Potterton parts are provided by the BDR Thermea part specialist Interpart. You can contact Interpart on 0844 871 1540 for stockists in your local area.
Potterton contact details
You can contact Potterton by writing to:
Potterton
Brooks House, Coventry Road
Warwick, CV34 4LL
or by emailing info@potterton.co.uk.
Potterton general enquiries
0844 871 1560
Potterton technical queries
0844 871 1560