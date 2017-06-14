Potterton Boiler Guide

British company Potterton has been around for more than 150 years, and has built more than five million boilers in that time.

Potterton offers several combi boiler ranges, including Potterton Gold and Titanium combi boilers, Potterton Promax, Performa and Potterton Heatmax combi boilers. It also offers heat-only boiler ranges, including the Potterton Promax boiler range as well as Promax and Performa system boilers. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.