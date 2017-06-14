Boiler Brand Guides
Viessmann Boiler Guide
We take a close look at how reliable Viessmann boilers are, as revealed by Viessmann owners.
Viessmann boilers has been in the heating market since 1917. The firm now sells products in more than 11 countries, including the UK.
Viessmann offers gas condensing boilers for any size or type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in the Viessmann range in our Viessmann boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (134).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016.
How much do Viessmann boilers cost?
Viessmann boilers cost between £740 and £1,500, depending on their type and size.
Choosing the best Viessmann boiler
Viessmann boilers are typically supplied with a two-year parts and labour warranty.
Viessmann service enquiries
01952 675060
Viessmann repairs and spares
Viessmann's own team of engineers carry spare parts with them.
Viessmann spare parts enquiries
01952 675 013
Viessmann contact details
You can contact Viessmann by letter at:
Viessmann limited
Hortonwood 30
Telford TF1 7YP
or through its website (viessman.co.uk).
