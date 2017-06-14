Viessmann Boiler Guide

Viessmann boilers has been in the heating market since 1917. The firm now sells products in more than 11 countries, including the UK.

Viessmann offers gas condensing boilers for any size or type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in the Viessmann range in our Viessmann boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.