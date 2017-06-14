Worcester Bosch Boiler Guide

Boiler Brand Guides
Find out how reliable Worcester Bosch boilers are with the results of our unique boiler owners' survey. Once you have the lowdown on Worcester Bosch boilers, you can look at its range in our Worcester Bosch boiler reviews.
British manufacturer Worcester Bosch has been making domestic gas boilers since 1962. It employs more than 2,000 people in Worcester and Derbyshire and is part of the multinational Bosch Group.
Worcester Bosch offers four types of combi boilers that supply heat and instant hot water. The Greenstar Junior series is the basic-level range for apartments and one-bathroom properties. The Greenstar Si series is for slightly larger properties and offers a higher hot water flow rate. The top of the range Greenstar CDi range can cope with properties with two bathrooms and provide flow rates of up to 17.2 L per minute. The Greenstar Highflow CDi series comprises of floor-standing combis for large properties.
For homes with a traditional heat-only boiler (those that use a cold water tank and hot water cylinder for the hot water supply), Worcester Bosch offers the Greenstar Ri series that can be installed in a cabinet, the higher powered CDi boilers for larger properties and the FS CDi regular for properties where a wall-mounting is not feasible.
The compact Greenstar 12i to 24i series and larger 30CDi system boiler provide a wide range of outputs for homes that use a hot water cylinder but no cold water tank.
You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, which enables us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 100 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Worcester Bosch boilers
|Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
|
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (2297).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016.
How much do Worcester Bosch boilers cost?
Worcester Bosch boilers cost between £570 and £6,188, depending on their type and size.
Choosing the best Worcester Bosch boiler
Worcester boilers are not sold directly by Worcester. Instead, they're supplied through Worcester Accredited Installers. Many accredited installers specialise in Worcester products and most can offer extended guarantees.
If you have any problems with your new appliance during the manufacturer’s guarantee period, you should contact your installer first to ensure it is an appliance fault.
Worcester boilers are guaranteed against faulty materials or workmanship for 24 calendar months from the date of installation. During this period, Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd (the Worcester parent company) will repair any components that are faulty or defective for free.The guarantee must be registered within 30 days of installation.
Unusually, Worcester offers a 10-year guarantee on the heat exchangers in its boilers, provided that the boiler’s installation meets strict criteria on the sizing and positioning of the boiler - basically following best-practice guidelines. Otherwise it offers a two-year parts and labour warranty.
Worcester servicing and repairs
Worcester claims to have 300 service engineers across the UK and Ireland.
Worcester offers its own Service Plan for boilers that are out of guarantee. This covers up to £1,500 of approved boiler repairs every year, carried out by Worcester boiler engineers. It also includes a yearly service to ensure your boiler is running efficiently and safely. Find out how Worcester's service plan customers rate the service they receive in our full boiler cover review.
Worcester service plan
0844 892 2332
Worcester contact details
You can contact Worcester at the following address:
Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd
Cotswold Way, Warndon
Worcester, WR4 9SW
Or through the Worcester website: www.worcester-bosch.co.uk
Worcester customer service
0844 892 3000
Worcester technical queries
0844 892 3366