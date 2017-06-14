Boiler Brand Guides
Worcester Bosch Oil Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 17 of 17
Find out how reliable Worcester Bosch oil boilers are with the results of our unique Worcester Bosch oil boiler owner survey. Once you have the lowdown on Worcester Bosch oil boilers, you can look at its range in our boiler reviews.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
British manufacturer Worcester Bosch first started making domestic oil-fired boilers in 1962. Today it employs more than 2,000 people in Worcester and Derbyshire and is part of the multi-national Bosch Group.
Worcester Bosch has 30 oil-fired boilers in its current range to suit different types of home, including internal and external installation sites. The Greenstar Heatslave combination boilers are available as floor-standing internal or external units in three heat output ranges for smaller homes.
There are three floor-standing Greenstar Camray ranges of heat-only boilers for installation in a kitchen, garage or external site; three heat outputs are available to supply a wide range of house sizes. The Greenstar Utility range is suitable for a utility room or garage. The Greenstar Danesmoor wall-mounted range is more suitable for space-pressed smaller houses, but there is also a floor-standing version available.
All of the Worcester oil fired heat-only boilers can be used alongside Worcester solar installations.
The Greenstar Camray range of system boilers can be installed in a kitchen, garage or external site; three heat outputs are available to supply a wide range of house sizes. Like the heat-only boilers, they can be used alongside the Worcester Greenskies solar water heating range.
You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our boiler reviews.
|Brand data for Worcester Bosch boilers
|Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|
Table notes
The reliability and customer score are based on responses from a survey of 10,859 Which? members about their boilers that took place in May 2016. Reliability sample size (139).
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares and ease of fixing a common fault and ease of servicing are based on responses to a survey of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers that took place in March 2016.
KeyMember Content
How much do Worcester Bosch oil boilers cost?
Worcester Bosch boilers costs between £1,185 and £2,410, depending on their size and type.
Choosing the best Worcester Bosch oil boilers
You can have a Worcester Bosch oil boiler installed by a registered Worcester Bosch boiler engineer. The best way to find one is by contacting Worcester Bosch using the details below.
Worcester warranties and installation
Worcester boilers are supplied through trade installers, not sold directly by Worcester. Worcester Accredited Installers are not employed by Worcester but are accredited by the Worcester-Bosch Group to install its products. Many accredited installers specialise in Worcester products and most can offer extended guarantees.
If you have any problems with your new appliance during the manufacturer’s guarantee period, you should contact your installer first to ensure it is an appliance fault. During this period, Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd (the Worcester parent company) will repair any components that are faulty or defective for free.
The guarantee must be registered within 30 days of installation.
Unusually, Worcester offers a 10-year guarantee on the heat exchangers in its boilers, provided the boiler’s installation meets strict criteria on the sizing and positioning of the boiler - basically following best-practice guidelines. Otherwise it offers a two-year parts and labour warranty.
Worcester servicing and repairs
Worcester claims to have 300 service engineers across the UK and Ireland.
Worcester offers its own Service Plan for boilers that are out of guarantee. This covers up to £1,500 of approved boiler repairs every year, carried out by Worcester boiler engineers. It also includes a yearly service to ensure your boiler is running efficiently and safely.
Find out how Worcester's service plan customers rate the service they receive in our full boiler cover review.
Worcester service plan
0844 892 2332
Worcester contact details
You can contact Worcester at the following address:
Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd
Cotswold Way, Warndon
Worcester, WR4 9SW
Or through the Worcester website: www.worcester-bosch.co.uk
Worcester customer service
0844 892 3000
Worcester technical queries
0844 892 3366