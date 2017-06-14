Boiler Controls and Thermostats

Central heating and thermostat controls

These are positioned away from your boiler and usually allow you to turn it on or off to regulate the temperature in your home. Older versions are connected by wires running to your boiler, while newer systems tend to send signals to the boiler wirelessly.

Room thermostat controls

A room thermostat switches the heating system on and off as necessary.

It works by sensing the air temperature. It switches on the heating when the air temperature falls below the thermostat setting, and switches it off when the required temperature is reached.

Expert heating tips:

setting the thermostat to 20°C is usually adequate

recommended night-time temperature is 16-19°C

it is advisable for babies to sleep in a room no warmer than 18°C

the temperature shouldn't drop below 16°C for elderly people and those with impaired mobility.

Unless you have a smart thermostat that allows you to control individual radiators in your home, there's usually only one room thermostat per heating system. It controls the temperature of the whole house based on the temperature of the room it's in. It is best located in a living room or bathroom, which you'll probably want to be the warmest room in the house.

Room thermostats need a free flow of air to sense the temperature, so make sure yours isn't covered by curtains or blocked by furniture. Nearby electric fires, a television, walls or table lamps may stop the thermostat from working properly.

Click to find out more about smart thermostats.

Programmable room thermostat

A programmable room thermostat lets you choose what times you want the heating to be on, and what temperature it should reach while it's on.

A seven-day timer makes it possible to set a different heating pattern for weekdays and weekends. Some timers allow different patterns for each day of the week - this can be useful if you work part-time or on shifts.

If your heating system is a boiler with radiators, there will usually be only one programmable room thermostat to control the whole house. The time on the programmer must be correct. Some types have to be adjusted when the clocks change to and from British Summer Time.

You may be able to temporarily adjust the heating program. Common options are:

'party' which turns the heating on for a few hours

'override' lets you temporarily change the pre-programmed temperature during one of the programmed periods

'holiday' turns the heating off for a set number of days.

Programmable room thermostats need a free flow of air to sense the temperature, so they must not be covered by curtains or blocked by furniture. Nearby electric fires, televisions, wall or table lamps may prevent the thermostat from working properly.

Thermostatic radiator control valves (TRVs)

These detect the local air temperature and regulate the flow of hot water through the radiator, depending on how hot the room is. They do not control the boiler. They should be set to give you the temperature you want in each individual room.

It's not a good idea to have a TRV on the radiator in the same room as the main thermostat. This is because if you alter the TRV, the thermostat will adjust itself to be in line with this local radiator.

TVRs usually have a fat valve at one end, marked with * and numbers from one to five. The * setting is to protect against frost. They need a free flow of air around them and should not be covered by curtains or blocked by furniture.