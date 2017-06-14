Boiler Parts and Spares

Boiler brand parts and spares

If you have decided to get your boiler repaired instead of replaced, it's important to know how your boiler brand operates when it comes to repairs.

Below we talk you through the repair service for a number of different boiler brands.

Ideal, Valliant and Worcester Bosch boiler parts

Ideal, Valliant and Worcester Bosch do not sell boiler spare parts to members of the public - only professionals can order boiler parts or download technical specifications for your boiler model. So a boiler engineer will usually obtain or order the correct Ideal, Valliant or Worcester Bosch boiler parts to fix your boiler for you.

Whichever brand of boiler you have, ask for a breakdown of the spare parts your engineer is ordering, and their respective costs including VAT, or ask to see the product catalogue they're ordering from to ensure you're getting a fair rate on the spare parts.

It's also worth taking a look at your Ideal, Valliant and Worcester Bosch boiler manual to check what your warranty covers you for and for how long, as well for contact details for troubleshooting advice.

You can download boiler manuals for current Vaillant models via the Vaillant website. Vaillant also has a technical helpline for homeowners - call it on 0906 802 0251 (calls cost 60p a minute from a BT landline).

For Worcester Bosch you can download boiler manuals via the Worcester Bosch website. Worcester Bosch also has a technical helpline for homeowners - call it on 01905 754 624 (calls cost 60p a minute from a BT landline).

We've reviewed a number of Ideal, Valliant and Worcester Bosch boilers so take a look at our boiler reviews to see which are the most and least reliable boilers.

Baxi boiler parts

Interpart is the official Baxi spare parts stockist, supplying the industry with Baxi spares and parts. While it does not sell parts directly to members of the public, you can call its enquiry line on 0844 871 1540 if you have a Baxi parts-related question.

In most cases a boiler engineer will obtain or order the correct Baxi boiler spare or part to fix your boiler for you. As with Ideal, Valliant and Worcester Bosch, ask for a breakdown of the spare parts your engineer is ordering, and their respective costs including VAT, or ask to see the product catalogue they're ordering from to ensure you're getting a fair rate on the spare parts.

Again, it might also help to consult your Baxi boiler manual for troubleshooting information, or to look up product specifications on the Baxi website. We have also reviewed Baxi boilers, so visit our boiler reviews to see how reliable they are.