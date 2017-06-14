Boiler Prices
By Matthew Knight
Find out how much you can expect to pay for a new boiler, with our round-up of typical boiler prices from well-known brands, including Worcester Bosch, Viessman, Baxi and Vaillant.
Boiler prices can range significantly according to the size, brand and type of boiler you're looking to buy.
Of the 396 boilers we've rated, prices range from less than £600 to more than £2,000. But we've found that a hefty price tag doesn't always guarantee a top-quality, reliable boiler.
When you click through to our boiler reviews, not only do we give you full verdicts on all the boilers we've independently rated, but you can use the box on the left to filter the results to fit your budget.
Boiler prices
To give you an idea of current boiler prices, we show you in the table below what you can typically expect to pay for different boiler types.
|Snapshot of typical boiler prices
|Gas combi boilers
|Gas heat-only boilers
|Oil combi boilers
|Price band
|7 boilers
|20 boilers
|0 boilers
|£400-£700
|10 boilers
|14 boilers
|0 boilers
|£700-£900
|10 boilers
|1 boiler
|0 boilers
|£900-£1,200
|2 boilers
|3 boilers
|30 boilers
|£1,200 +
Because this is only a snapshot, you should contact a boiler manufacturer directly for its latest prices and offers.
Boiler installation costs
The price of the boiler itself is just one element you need to consider when planning your budget.
When you add the price of installation, a possible engineer call-out charge, the cost of extra parts, any extra work that may be needed to your central heating system, plus VAT, the boiler price itself may make up only a small part of the overall cost. For more information on how much you should expect to pay, see our guide to the cost of boiler installation.
For more information on how much you can expect to pay to replace parts, head to boiler part replacement costs.