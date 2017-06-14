Boiler prices can range significantly according to the size, brand and type of boiler you're looking to buy.

Of the 396 boilers we've rated, prices range from less than £600 to more than £2,000. But we've found that a hefty price tag doesn't always guarantee a top-quality, reliable boiler.

