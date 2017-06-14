Boiler Repairs

Maintaining hidden boiler flues

Owners of room-sealed fan assisted boilers are being warned that they may need to make a hidden boiler flue easier to inspect visually. Otherwise their boilers may be turned off to avoid a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The danger of hidden boiler flues

The flue is a metal tube that usually comes out of the top of a boiler and goes into the wall. It carries waste gases away from your boiler, which are released into the air outside.

A flue in poor condition, combined with a boiler that's not working properly, could put you and your family in danger from carbon monoxide poisoning. This can cause death or serious injury.

Gas engineers need to be able to see the flue as part of the essential safety checks to ensure that there are no fumes leaking from it due to holes or poorly-fitting joints. Make sure your engineer does a thorough job - see our boiler servicing checklist.

If you live in a property that has a boiler flue that can't be inspected because it's hidden behind a wall, chimney or ceiling, you need to install an inspection hatch. Otherwise your boiler may be classified as 'At Risk' and turned off when inspected by an engineer.

However, if your engineer can see all of the flue, you won't need to take any further action. If your boiler is situated on an outside wall, it's unlikely to have this type of flue.

Why is carbon monoxide (CO) dangerous?

Around 20 people in Great Britain die each year from CO poisoning caused by faulty gas appliances and flues.

CO is a colourless, odourless, tasteless, poisonous gas produced by incomplete burning of carbon-based fuels, including gas. It's only when the gas doesn't burn properly that dangerous levels of CO are produced.

CO stops the blood from carrying oxygen round the body and can kill quickly. Symptoms include headaches, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness, collapse, loss of consciousness, tiredness, drowsiness, vomiting, pains in the chest, stomach pains, erratic behaviour or visual problems. To protect yourself and your family, install a carbon monoxide detector. This will alert you if there's a carbon monoxide leak.

Use our expert advice to find out more about installing and testing a carbon monoxide detector.

Do I need flue inspection hatches?

Gas engineers are required to be able to see the flue to inspect it. If your boiler is on an outside wall, it's unlikely you have a hidden flue. If your gas engineer can see all of the flue, then you don't need to take any further action.

If you do have a boiler where all or part of the flue can't be seen, then you or your landlord will need to arrange for inspection hatches to be fitted so the flue can be inspected.

Industry experts expect that 30,000 properties in the UK may be affected. Mostly those that were built between 2000 and 2007, or properties converted into flats around that time.

What if I don't install a hatch?

Since 1 January 2013, gas engineers who are unable to visually inspect the length of your boiler flue should advise you that it's 'At Risk' and will ask your permission to turn it off, to ensure they comply with industry guidance. This may occur if you call in an engineer to service or repair your boiler.

You can refuse to allow the gas engineer permission to turn off your boiler, but you will be asked to sign paperwork to confirm you accept responsibility for those defects identified in the system which could result in a serious incident.

How much will inspection hatches cost me?

It varies from property to property. Hatches should be at least 300x300mm and positioned within 1.5 metres of any joint in the flue system. The number of hatches you need will depend on how long your flue is.

Basic inspection hatches must comply with the Building Regulations and are likely to cost from £75, although you may choose to fit more expensive ones for cosmetic reasons.

Costs for fitting the inspection hatches will be extra.

Who do I approach to install inspection hatches?

A competent builder or building services company should be able to fit the inspection hatches. The builder will need to speak to a registered gas engineer to find out how many inspection hatches are needed and where they should be placed.

You can find a recommended local builder using Which? Trusted Trader.