How to Buy the Best Boiler

Gas boiler, oil or LPG boiler?

Most UK households have a gas heating system equipped with a gas boiler. But if you're one of the the estimated 4.3m households not connected to the UK's gas network, there are alternatives.

These include fitting an oil boiler, liquid petroleum gas or LPG boiler, or a wood-burning stove fitted with a back boiler.

See our oil boilers page or heating oil guide for more information.

Types of gas boiler

If you have a gas heating system with a gas boiler, you need to choose between:

a combi (or combination) boiler, which provides heat for your radiators and domestic hot water on demand

a heat-only (or conventional) boiler, which will have a hot water storage cylinder and also a large cold water feed tank, usually in the loft

or a system boiler,which is much like a heat-only boiler, but it doesn't require the extra space that you need for a cold water storage tank.

To help you decide which type of boiler is best for you, including their pros and cons, go to our combi boiler guide. Alternatively, ask a professional installer for their opinion.

Boiler efficiency

If you have gas central heating, your boiler will account for around 60% of your home's CO2 emissions*. This makes your choice of boiler a key priority if you're looking to cut your energy bills and carbon footprint.

Boiler efficiency is an integral part of our independent boiler reviews. You can filter our boiler reviews by efficiency rating, but the reality is that modern condensing boilers are all very close when it comes to efficiency.

Replacing an old fashioned non-condensing boiler with a modern condensing one will save you a significant amount on your energy bills, however, in terms of choosing between new condensing boilers, there is little difference in how efficiently they produce hot water. The key to getting the most efficient new boiler is in picking the right type and size boiler for your home.

*(Source: Energy Saving Trust)

Getting the right size new boiler

Boiler sizing includes two things:

The heating and hot water capabilities of the boiler

The physical size of your boiler and whether it will fit in the space you have it destined for.

The correct heating size of the boiler will be something unique to you and your home, as it depends on things such as how many bathrooms you have and how many people you live with. This is something your heating engineer can help you with, and he or she will be key to making sure you achieve your hot water and heating requirements.

In our boiler reviews we display each boiler's hot water and heating capabilities and give an indication as to what type of home it's suitable for. We also display the boiler's measurements, so that you can figure out if it will fit in the space you have for it.

It is always good practice to ask your heating engineer what size boiler he or she thinks best fits your requirements.