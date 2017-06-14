How We Assess Boilers

Most people want to buy a new boiler that will give them years of reliable service and that they'd be happy to recommend to a friend. They may also want to know whether their boiler has the respect of the experts who work with boilers every single day.

Only boilers that have a good reliability record, are loved by their owners and are highly regarded by Which? Trusted Trader-endorsed heating engineers are given our Best Buy recommendation.

Below we explain in detail how we rate and review boilers.

If you just want to find out which models are best, head straight to our Best Buy boilers.