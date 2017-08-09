5 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy a New Boiler

Buying a new boiler is an expensive and complicated process at the best of times - let alone against the backdrop of your old boiler breaking down suddenly in winter. To help make it easier for you, our quick guide rounds up the main things you need to consider when buying a new boiler.

With a typical boiler installation costing anywhere between £3,000 and £5,000, here are five things you need to know before you take the plunge and sign on the dotted line for your new boiler.

Once you know a little more, choose the best boiler for you with our boiler reviews.