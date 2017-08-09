New Boiler: What You Need to Know Before you Buy a New Boiler
Boiler Prices
By Matthew Knight
Article 2 of 6
Find out how much you can expect to pay for a new boiler, with our round-up of typical boiler prices from all of the major brands.
Boiler prices can range significantly according to the size, brand and type of boiler you're looking to buy.
Of the 413 boilers we've rated, prices range from less than £600 to more than £2,000. But we've found that a hefty price tag doesn't always guarantee a top-quality, reliable boiler.
Boiler prices
To give you an idea of current boiler prices, we show you in the table below what you can typically expect to pay for different types of boiler including combi, system heat-only and system boilers. To learn more about the different types of boiler, visit our guide to combi boilers.
|Snapshot of typical boiler prices
|Type of boiler
|Price range
|Gas combi
|£499 - £825
|Gas heat-only
|£492 - £3,600
|Gas System
|£521 - £910
|Oil combi
|£2,057 - £3,191
|Oil heat-only
|£1,107 - £3,770
|Oil system
|£1,335 - £2,407
|
Table notes
Table last updated in May 2017. Price range is the highest and lowest price of a boiler of each type from all the boiler manufacturers in the UK with a greater than 1% market share.
Because this is only a snapshot, you should contact a boiler manufacturer directly for its latest prices and offers. Boiler prices vary according to the heat output of the boiler; in general, a boiler with a larger heat output that is more suitable for a larger home, will cost more than a boiler with a smaller heat output.
Boiler installation costs
The price of the boiler itself is just one element you need to consider when planning your budget. A typical boiler installation will cost between two to three thousand pounds, but can cost much more.
When you add the price of installation, a possible engineer call-out charge, the cost of extra parts, any extra work that may be needed to your central heating system, plus VAT, the boiler price itself may make up only a small part of the overall cost. For more information on how much you should expect to pay, see our guide to the cost of boiler installation.
Save money with a reliable boiler
When you are buying a new boiler, the likelihood is that it is a distress purchase; the old boiler has broken down during the winter and you're in a hurry to get a replacement that will get you back in a hot bath in as fast a time as possible.
But it is worth thinking about how reliable your new boiler will be. With the average cost of a boiler repair currently hovering above £200, an unreliable boiler can become a very expensive mistake over its lifetime.
Below, we show the difference between how many boilers developed a fault for the most and least reliable boiler brands available in the UK. We collected this data in our annual boilers reliability survey, a survey of 10,779 Which? members carried out in May 2016.
For the least reliable brand, only four in ten boilers purchased back in 2010 remain fault free. For the most reliable brand, almost seven in ten are still working perfectly and have had no faults during the same period.
