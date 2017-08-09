Boiler prices

Save money with a reliable boiler

When you are buying a new boiler, the likelihood is that it is a distress purchase; the old boiler has broken down during the winter and you're in a hurry to get a replacement that will get you back in a hot bath in as fast a time as possible.

But it is worth thinking about how reliable your new boiler will be. With the average cost of a boiler repair currently hovering above £200, an unreliable boiler can become a very expensive mistake over its lifetime.

Below, we show the difference between how many boilers developed a fault for the most and least reliable boiler brands available in the UK. We collected this data in our annual boilers reliability survey, a survey of 10,779 Which? members carried out in May 2016.

For the least reliable brand, only four in ten boilers purchased back in 2010 remain fault free. For the most reliable brand, almost seven in ten are still working perfectly and have had no faults during the same period.

When you fork out for your new boiler, make sure it isn't a dud by taking a look at our best boilers.