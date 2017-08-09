Can I Get a Free Boiler?

Grants for free boilers and subsidised boilers

Energy Companies Obligations scheme

Under the government’s Energy Companies Obligation (ECO) scheme, some homeowners and private tenants can get their old, inefficient boilers replaced completely free of charge or have the cost of a replacement heavily subsidised.

The scheme was set up to help low-income families reduce their carbon footprint and improve the efficiency of their homes, whether that be by improving insulation or installing a new boiler. If you meet the criteria and your boiler is more than eight years old, you should qualify.

If you’re on benefits and a low income, you could qualify for a free boiler

However, government funding is limited for this scheme and the benefits-related criteria are quite stringent. You need to receive at least one benefit, such as income support or pension credit guarantee credit, from its list of eligible benefits. Additionally, you must be earning less than £20,000 a year as a household. You’ll also need to own your own home or have permission from your landlord.

The ECO grant acts as a way to ensure that the bigger energy suppliers fulfil an obligation to help struggling families. The energy companies involved are:

British Gas

Co-operative Energy

Economy Energy

EDF Energy

Eon

Extra Energy

First Utility

Npower

Ovo

Scottish Power

SSE

Utilita

Utility Warehouse

If you’re with one of these suppliers, they should contact you to let you know that you’re eligible. If you aren’t, but meet the criteria, you can still get help from one of these companies under the ECO scheme.

If you’re with one of the suppliers listed above, you should be told if you’re eligible

You can apply by contacting one of the energy suppliers or the Energy Saving Advice Service (0300 123 1234), or Home Energy Scotland (0808 808 2282) if you live in Scotland.

To find out more, visit our guide to the Energy Companies Obligation and Free Insulation from Energy Suppliers.

Before you apply, it’s also worth taking a look at our energy company reviews to find out how hundreds of energy company customers rate their energy supplier.

Affordable Warmth Obligation