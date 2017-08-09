Combi Boilers: Is a Combi Boiler the Right Boiler for You?

A combination or combi boiler is the most common type of boiler system in the UK. A combi boiler provides heat for your radiators and domestic hot water on demand.

As well as combi boilers, there are several other types of boilers available that are more suitable for certain types of house, and certain size families.

Choosing the right type of boiler is vital. Having the wrong type of boiler could lead to significantly higher bills or, worst yet, long delays for hot water in your home.

Read on to learn more about the different types of boilers, combi, heat only and system, and find out the pros and cons of each and what type of home they are most suitable for.

