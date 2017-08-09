What is a condensing boiler?

A high-efficiency condensing boiler is a good choice if you're looking for a greener and more efficient boiler. This is because condensing boilers are able to make better use of the heat they generate from burning fuels, such as gas or oil.

A condensing boiler requires less heat from the burner, so is more efficient.

With a non-condensing heat-only boiler, some heat is wasted in the form of hot gases released from the flue. A condensing boiler captures some of the heat from these gases and uses it to heat water returning from your central heating system. It therefore requires less heat from the burner and is more efficient.

All new modern boilers are condensing boilers. So if you are thinking of replacing an old boiler with a new one, you will be buying a new condensing boiler and gaining all of the efficiency savings that come with it.

