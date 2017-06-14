The Cost of Installing a Boiler

The cost of installing a new or replacement boiler is often more expensive than the boiler itself, so you need to know what to expect before you contact a qualified boiler engineer. This isn't a job you can do yourself to cut costs, unless you're a Gas Safe registered installer.

Check our installation price guide below to make sure that you know what to expect to pay, so you don't end up paying over the odds. But before you sign up to a new boiler, make sure you're getting a reliable brand.

Every year, we survey thousands of boiler engineers so we can tell you which brands are the most reliable. We also survey boiler engineers, so we can tell you which boilers have the best build quality and are most likely to be recommended by the people who install them.

Rated: the best boilers boilers that Which? recommends.