The Most Common Boiler Faults
By Matthew Knight
Which? reveals the most common problems with condensing gas and oil boilers, according to our boiler owners' survey.
In May 2016, we asked Which? members about the faults and annoyances they had experienced with their condensing gas and oil boilers they'd installed within the previous six years.A quarter of them had experienced some kind of fault with their gas or oil boiler since they had bought it. Luckily, not all faults needed a professional repair. However, the average cost of repairs was £188.
|The most common boiler faults
|Fault
|Gas boilers
|Oil boilers
|9%
|8%
|5%
|4%
|5%
|3%
|4%
|0%
|4%
|4%
|4%
|2%
|3%
|4%
|4%
|2%
|2%
|4%
Table notes
Maintaining your boiler
