Top 10 popular products in the January sales

We round up the most viewed products on Which.co.uk so far in the January sales, and reveal if they're worthy of their notoriety.
Christmas may seem like a distant memory, but the festive sales are still very much underway. Here we reveal the most viewed product reviews on Which.co.uk in the first week of the January sales.
Its fair to say that mattresses were the star product from 1 to 8 January 2017, with four featuring in our list of the top 10. But shoppers weren't only interested in investing in their bedtime routine - two fitness trackers featured too, alongside two TVs, a camera, washing machine and printer.
1. Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress
At £750, this isn't the cheapest pocket-sprung mattress, but that hasn't stopped the Sealy Teramo 1400 (pictured above) causing a stir. In fact, even outside of the sales, it was the second most viewed home product on Which.co.uk across the whole of 2016.
On top of the mattress's 1,400 springs is a layer of latex, which should help make it more comfortable. But how much support a mattress offers is just as important as how comfortable it is.
To test this mattress, we measured 36 different points on a triallist's back, and measured them again when lying on the mattress, to see just how well it supports the spine.
Read our Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress review to find out what we discovered when we put it through this and other independent tests.
2. Epson Expression Premium XP-900 printer
Sitting at the top of Epson's Premium range, this inkjet printer has a premium price tag of £149.99. But it does come with extra features, such as the ability to connect to your phone so you can control it and print remotely. It can also print up to A3 in size for large photos or posters.
When we test printers, we make sure they can do the basics well. We check whether prints are clear, whether it's quick, and whether new ink cartridges will cost an arm and a leg.
We've found Best Buy all-in-one inkjet printers for nearer £50. So is this one worth forking out for? Read our review of the Epson Expression Premium XP-900 printer to find out.
3. Ikea Hövåg mattress
The first of two mattresses from Ikea featured in this list, this pocket-sprung mattress sounds like a bargain at £180. On top of the pockets are layers of foam and soft filling, designed to improve comfort.
But does the low price mean it's less durable that pricier rivals?
To make sure a mattress will stand the test of time, we roll heavy barrels over each one, simulating 10 years' worth of use. Find out how the Ikea mattress fared in this test by reading our review of the Ikea Hövåg mattress.
4. Bosch WAN28080GB05 washing machine
This washing machine has a 7kg drum and lots of programs, including a delay timer (which means you can set it to start a few hours before you get home) and the ability to add extra items to the machine even after its started a wash.
But can it do the basics well? Our tests assessed how well it washes, rinses and spins, to see if you can rely on it to leave clothes clean and free of excess water.
See our review of the Bosch WAN28080GB05 washing machine to find how it scored in these tests and more.
5. Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress
Most pocket-sprung mattresses cost around £600, so, although this £400 mattress isn't as cheap as the Ikea one, it's certainly more affordable.
Silentnight says it is a medium to firm mattress. In our tests, we actually rate the firmness of each mattress, with one being the firmest and ten the softest. We also check how much movement you can feel from your partner tossing and turning in the night.
Find out what our testers rated the Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress as, and whether this mattress will help you to get an undisturbed night's sleep.
6. Ikea Morgedal mattress
We thought £180 was cheap for a mattress, but this one is just £165. It isn't pocket-sprung, but instead has a 7cm foam core, with another 7cm layer of foam on top.
So do you get what you pay for? Does the lack of springs mean it's less supportive, and will the foam make it hot to sleep on?
We test to see how each mattress deals with moisture, and mark down those that don't let sweat escape. Find out whether this mattress leave you sticky and uncomfortable by reading our review of the Ikea Morgedal mattress.
7. Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker
The latest fitness tracker from Fitbit (pictured on the right above) comes with a number of features that go above and beyond what the average tracker can do.
It has a built-in heart-rate monitor, and Fitbit claims it can measure your fitness levels using your oxygen consumption over time.
Read our review of the Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker to find out whether all these features make it a fitness tracker you can rely on.
8. Samsung UE40KU6020 television
Not only does this 40-inch TV offer 4K (ultra-high definition), but it also boasts HDR (High Dynamic Range). HDR is the latest 'must-have' TV technology that is said to make blacks darker and whites brighter, plus give more subtlety with tones.
It's popularity is no doubt at least partly based on its eye-catching price. Both the Samsung UE40KU6020 and the 50-inch version are a lot cheaper than comparable models in Samsung's premium 7, 8 and 9 Series ranges. The 40-inch is £379.99, and the 50-inch £499. Premium versions cost more than £700, with most running into the thousands.
To find out whether its a bargain or a dud, we've scrutinised every inch of the Samsung UE40KU6020.
Find out how its compares to the competition by reading our full Samsung UE40KU6020 TV review.
9. Nikon Coolpix A900 camera
Although this Coolpix camera is small, it has a massive 35x optical zoom and 4K video recording - both impressive features for a point-and-shoot camera. It also has built-in image stabilisation, so your pictures should be sharper.
Does all this mean it could be the ideal holiday camera? Before you rush out to the shops, you'll want to make sure it can be relied on to do everything that it's designed for. Our camera tests include an assessment of the photo quality after we have shot in a range of situations, including outside, in low light and in bright light.
We also look at how easy each is to use, whether the screen and viewfinder are any good, how powerful the flash is and whether any extra features will help you take better pictures.
Read our review of the Nikon Coolpix A900 camera to find out how it scored on all of these factors.
10. Garmin Vivofit 3 fitness tracker
At half the price of the Fitbit - the Garmin is £65.99 - this tracker will be a lot kinder to your bank balance.
The straps come in a range of designs - classic black, rope-like, chunky or colourful - so can be customised to fit your style. Like the Fitbit, it will also connect to your phone so you can track your progress.
With less fancy features than pricier models, will you be disappointed with what it can do? We've found Best Buys for less than £100 - find out whether the Garmin Vivofit 3 fitness tracker is one of them.