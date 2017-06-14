Bread maker features explained

From automatic dispensers, to gluten-free, jam, cake and pasta options, bread makers can come with a variety of different features and settings. We help you sort the useful bread maker features from the gimmicks, so you can choose the best for you.

Once you've decided what features you need, your next stop is to choose your bread maker. To help you separate the ones that bake appetising and delicious bread from those that make loaves that look like a dog's dinner, click to see our bread maker reviews.

Bread maker features

Bread pan

Your bread maker bakes the bread in a non-stick bread pan. This contains the kneading paddle, a rotating shaft that drives the paddle, and a handle to lift the pan out of the bread maker. Use plastic, rather than metal, utensils on the non-stick surface and wash the pan by hand.

Cool wall

All the bread makers we've tested have insulated outer walls that stop the surfaces getting too hot during baking. Nonetheless, they do get warm – especially ones with a stainless steel outer body, so still take care around your bread maker.

Always use an oven glove, or tea towels, when removing the hot bread pan after the bread has baked.

Kneading paddle

The bread maker's kneading paddle mixes the ingredients in the bread pan and kneads them into dough. Some kneading paddles collapse after the kneading cycle but will still leave a hole in the bottom of your bread.

When we test bread makers, we record how many times the bread maker paddle sticks to the bread - and we've found quite a difference. The more the paddle sticks, the bigger and more unsightly the hole will be. So check our 'kneading paddle' rating when you look at our reviews.

Some bread makers have twin paddles, which create a more rectangular-shaped loaf. But most bread makers on the market have an almost square-shaped pan.

When you clean the pan, remove the kneading paddle. Some baked bread can accumulate beneath it, which could affect the efficiency of the bread maker. If the kneading paddle is difficult to remove, fill the bread pan with warm, soapy water to let it soak.

Viewing window

A viewing window isn’t necessary, but can be useful if you like to be able to see the bread as it bakes and keep an eye on its progress. This means you won't feel the urge to open the lid too early - this will reduce the temperature inside the bread maker, which could affect how well bread rises.

Alert when bread is ready

Some bread makers make an audible sound when the bread is ready. Again, this isn't essential, but can be useful if you know you're going to be busy around the house a lot while the bread is baking and want to be alerted when it's done.