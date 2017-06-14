Kenwood bread makers
By Yvette Fletcher
Thinking about getting a Kenwood bread maker? First see our verdict on whether they're any good, based on our lab tests and owners' views
Which? verdict on Kenwood bread makers
We'll tell you all you need to know about Kenwood bread makers, as we've pulled together our bread maker test results and our unique Kenwood bread maker owner research into this handy guide.
Just want help choosing a Kenwood model? Then go straight to our reviews of Kenwood bread makers.
The table below includes the average test score of Kenwood bread makers, the range of test scores and our verdict on whether they are worth buying. It also includes our reliability rating for Kenwood, which is derived from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners.
We also asked Kenwood owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, and translated these results into a customer score. If a brand has a high score, you know it's one you'll be happy with.
How much do Kenwood bread makers cost?
Kenwood bread makers are at the higher end of the price scale, but aren't the most expensive. The cheapest Kenwood bread maker costs £85, and the most expensive £120.
It's worth taking a look at Kenwood bread makers in context with other more expensive and cheaper models - a lot of our Best Buys cost more than £100, but we've found a Best Buy for less than £60.
Visit our bread maker reviews and use our filters on the left-hand side of the screen to choose the best one for your budget.
Choosing a Kenwood bread maker
Kenwood has three bread makers and we've tested all of them - click the links below to read the full reviews for each product.
It's worth thinking carefully about what features you want your bread maker to have, as the more features, the more it will cost. For example, do you want to be able to experiment with different breads and be able to make cakes and jam, too? Or do you just want to make straightforward white and brown loaves?
Kenwood Bread Maker BM260
The Kenwood BM260, the cheapest of Kenwood's bread makers, can make three different sizes of loaves and has three settings for the crust colour. It doesn't have a delay timer, so you can't set it when you go out to work to be ready when you get in. It does have a gluten-free setting and an 'eco' button, which Kenwood says will save energy as it takes less time to bake the loaf.
You can also bake cakes and make jam in this bread maker, but you can't make pasta, which you can with some models.
Kenwood Bread Maker BM366
The Kenwood BM366 is identical to the BM260 model, but has a stainless-steel body and slightly different wattage. Interesting, it did differently in our tests, so it's worth looking at the reviews if you're choosing between these two. It also weighs a fraction more than the BM260 - 6kg instead of 5.5kg.
Kenwood Bread Maker BM450
This is a very heavy bread maker at 9kg, but it does do a lot of things. Not only can it make three different sizes of loaves with three different crust settings, like the other Kenwood bread makers, it also has an automatic dispenser. This means it will add extra ingredients, such as nuts and fruit, to your bread part way through the baking process, so you don't have to.
It can also bake cakes and make jam, but not pasta. It has a delay setting of up to 15 hours, and a gluten-free setting. But it comes at a price - £120.