Which? verdict on Kenwood bread makers

We'll tell you all you need to know about Kenwood bread makers, as we've pulled together our bread maker test results and our unique Kenwood bread maker owner research into this handy guide.

Just want help choosing a Kenwood model? Then go straight to our reviews of Kenwood bread makers.

The table below includes the average test score of Kenwood bread makers, the range of test scores and our verdict on whether they are worth buying. It also includes our reliability rating for Kenwood, which is derived from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners.

We also asked Kenwood owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, and translated these results into a customer score. If a brand has a high score, you know it's one you'll be happy with.

Which? members can log in to unlock the table and view all our bread maker reviews. If you're not yet a Which? member, you can gain access to our table and all of our online reviews with a £1 trial subscription to Which?.