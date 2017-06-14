Making the most of your bread maker

We reveal our top tips for making perfect bread with a bread maker. From getting the best crust and rise, to experimenting and enhancing the flavour of your loaves. Watch our videos and become a bread maker expert.

The bread maker you use can make a big difference to the results you get. In our bread maker tests, we've found models that create loaves with knobbly, uneven crusts and a dense, unappetising bread inside. Best Buy bread makers, on the other hand, make loaves with golden brown crusts and a light, airy crumb texture.

Looking to buy a new bread maker? Then make sure it won't disappoint you - take a look at our bread maker Best Buys.

Bread making video guide

Baking bread requires the right balance of ingredients, so getting the perfect loaf isn't always simple. Watch our video, below, to find out what makes a great loaf of bread, how to avoid baking disasters and how to tweak recipes for better results.