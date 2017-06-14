How much do Morphy Richards bread makers cost?

Morphy Richards has four bread makers - a basic model costing around £60 and three more premium models with added features, costing around £70 and £80 and more than £100.

Morphy Richards bread makers are about average when it comes to price. You can get even cheaper models for £40, and pay as much as £140.

All of the bread makers we review go through out rigorous lab tests, and Morphy Richards bread makers are just one of the many big and own-brand bread makers we have tested.

You can see how Morphy Richards bread makers compare to others in our bread maker reviews.

Choosing a Morphy Richards bread maker

We've put three of Morphy Richards' bread makers through our tough lab tests. You can see our expert reviews for each by clicking on the links below.

Before you decide which model to go for, first think about what you want a bread maker for. Do you just want to be able to bake simple white loaves, or are you looking for something that will allow you to experiment - making speciality breads with fruit and nuts, for example? That will help you decide what features are worth paying for.

Morphy Richards Premium Plus Breadmaker 48324

The Morphy Richards 48324 costs £80 and has 19 settings. It can make three sizes of loaves and has five crust settings, plus an option to make gluten-free bread. It also has handy features that include an internal light, viewing window, delay setting and an automatic dispenser for fruit and nuts.

Kneading, rising and baking times can be customised with this machine, and it has two 'homemade' settings which let you adapt existing programs to suit your preferences. You can also bake cakes, jam and pizza dough in this machine, but not pasta.

