Morphy Richards bread makers
By Yvette Fletcher
We reveal whether Morphy Richards bread makers are worth buying, based on our lab tests and years of bread maker research
Which? verdict on Morphy Richards bread makers
Below, we've collated all our test results for Morphy Richards bread makers, alongside our unique research into Morphy Richards bread maker owners and the Morphy Richards bread maker brand.
Want to know more about the actual Morphy Richards models? Then go straight to our Morphy Richards bread maker reviews.
In the table below, you can see all of our brand ratings in one place. We have the average test score, range of scores, brand reliability - which is derived from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners - and customer score, which is based on customer satisfaction and how likely they are to recommend a brand to a friend.
We also include the pros and cons of Morphy Richards bread makers and our definitive verdict on whether you should buy one.
|Table notes: Customer score from a survey of 1,001 Which? members in May 15. This is based on owners' satisfaction with their bread maker brand and how likely they'd be to recommend it to a friend. The reliability rating is based on a survey of 981 and the value for money rating is based on a survey of 883 people, both also in May 15.
How much do Morphy Richards bread makers cost?
Morphy Richards has four bread makers - a basic model costing around £60 and three more premium models with added features, costing around £70 and £80 and more than £100.
Morphy Richards bread makers are about average when it comes to price. You can get even cheaper models for £40, and pay as much as £140.
All of the bread makers we review go through out rigorous lab tests, and Morphy Richards bread makers are just one of the many big and own-brand bread makers we have tested.
You can see how Morphy Richards bread makers compare to others in our bread maker reviews.
Choosing a Morphy Richards bread maker
We've put three of Morphy Richards' bread makers through our tough lab tests. You can see our expert reviews for each by clicking on the links below.
Before you decide which model to go for, first think about what you want a bread maker for. Do you just want to be able to bake simple white loaves, or are you looking for something that will allow you to experiment - making speciality breads with fruit and nuts, for example? That will help you decide what features are worth paying for.
Morphy Richards Premium Plus Breadmaker 48324
The Morphy Richards 48324 costs £80 and has 19 settings. It can make three sizes of loaves and has five crust settings, plus an option to make gluten-free bread. It also has handy features that include an internal light, viewing window, delay setting and an automatic dispenser for fruit and nuts.
Kneading, rising and baking times can be customised with this machine, and it has two 'homemade' settings which let you adapt existing programs to suit your preferences. You can also bake cakes, jam and pizza dough in this machine, but not pasta.
Morphy Richards Manual Breadmaker 48326
The Morphy Richards 48326, which costs around £60, is a slightly more basic version of the Morphy Richards Premium Plus. It too can make three different sizes of loaves and has five crust settings. You can make jam in it, but not pizza dough or cake. There is also a viewing window, but no internal light.
It has a delay and gluten-free setting, but no automatic dispenser, which means you'll need to manually add ingredients such as fruit and nuts part way through the bread making process.
Morphy Richards Daily Breadmaker 48330
The cheapest of all the models at £60, the Morphy Richards 48330 can only bake one size of loaf and has one crust setting. It does have a fast bake and extra bake setting though, which means you can cook your bread for longer if needed.
It doesn't have a gluten-free setting, an automatic dispenser or delay timer, but it does have a 60-minute keep-warm function. You can't bake cake or jam in it, but you can make pasta.