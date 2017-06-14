How much do Panasonic bread makers cost?

Panasonic bread makers are at the top of the price bracket for bread makers, but they are packed with features (read more details below).

The cheapest Panasonic bread maker is £80 and the top-of-the-range model is £140 - the most expensive we've tested. Panasonic bread makers have a lot of innovative features, which could make it easy to experiment with your bread making. But do you need all of these features or do you just want a simple bread maker at a cheaper price?

We've tested bread makers costing as little as £60 and all the way up to more than £100. We've found Best Buys in all price brackets, so take a look at how Panasonic bread makers have done against all the others we have tested in our bread maker reviews.

Choosing a Panasonic bread maker

Panasonic has five bread makers - one comes in three different colours and one of these has an additional automatic yeast dispensing system. Baking times on Panasonic bread makers are some of the longest we have tested, but is the bread they bake worth the wait?

You can read the reviews for all of the Panasonic bread makers we have tested by clicking the links below:

Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 Breadmaker

Costing £130, the Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 is a fully automatic bread maker. It has a fruit, nut and yeast dispenser, so you can add yeast and ingredients to the bread maker at the beginning and it will automatically dispense them when needed. It also has a delay timer, allowing you to set it to have freshly baked bread ready for you when you come home from work or when you get up in the morning.

It has a massive 17 different bread modes and settings for everything, ranging from soda bread to gluten-free loaves. It also has a special sourdough setting, something not common on bread makers.

As well as bread, you can make pizza dough, jam and cake in it. You can also get this model in black (SD-2511K).

Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 Breadmaker

Panasonic Automatic SD-ZB2512 Breadmaker

This bread maker is very similar to the Panasonic Automatic SD-2511, but it has a few more features. This means it's a little more expensive at £140.

It not only has an automatic dispenser to add fruit and nuts to your bread, it also has an innovative yeast dispenser. This means that rather than adding the yeast before the other ingredients, like with most bread makers, the yeast is added automatically to the cycle at the correct time. This model is also stainless steel while the SD-2511 model is white.

Panasonic Automatic SD-ZB2512 Breadmaker