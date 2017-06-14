Panasonic bread makers
By Yvette Fletcher
Before you buy a Panasonic bread maker, make sure its bread makers are reliable and highly rated by the people who own them. We reveal our verdict on Panasonic bread makers.
Which? verdict on Panasonic bread makers
If you're thinking of buying a Panasonic bread maker, this guide will tell you all you need to know about how well they have done in our tough lab tests and whether Panasonic bread maker owners rate them highly or not.
You can also go straight to our Panasonic bread maker reviews to get full information on each model.
Our table below includes the range of scores Panasonic bread makers have got in our tests, the average test score and the definitive Which? verdict on whether Panasonic bread makers are worth spending your money on.
You can also see our unique reliability rating for Panasonic, which is based on answers from a survey of nearly 1,000 bread maker owners. Lastly, from asking bread maker owners how satisfied they are with their bread maker and whether they would recommend it to a friend, we've calculated a customer score.
|Panasonic bread makers
|Number tested
|5
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability
|Value for money
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes: Customer score from a survey of 1,001 Which? members in May 15. This is based on owners' satisfaction with their bread maker brand and how likely they'd be to recommend it to a friend. The reliability rating is based on a survey of 981 and the value for money rating is based on a survey of 883 people, both also in May 15.
How much do Panasonic bread makers cost?
Panasonic bread makers are at the top of the price bracket for bread makers, but they are packed with features (read more details below).
The cheapest Panasonic bread maker is £80 and the top-of-the-range model is £140 - the most expensive we've tested. Panasonic bread makers have a lot of innovative features, which could make it easy to experiment with your bread making. But do you need all of these features or do you just want a simple bread maker at a cheaper price?
We've tested bread makers costing as little as £60 and all the way up to more than £100. We've found Best Buys in all price brackets, so take a look at how Panasonic bread makers have done against all the others we have tested in our bread maker reviews.
Choosing a Panasonic bread maker
Panasonic has five bread makers - one comes in three different colours and one of these has an additional automatic yeast dispensing system. Baking times on Panasonic bread makers are some of the longest we have tested, but is the bread they bake worth the wait?
You can read the reviews for all of the Panasonic bread makers we have tested by clicking the links below:
Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 Breadmaker
Costing £130, the Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 is a fully automatic bread maker. It has a fruit, nut and yeast dispenser, so you can add yeast and ingredients to the bread maker at the beginning and it will automatically dispense them when needed. It also has a delay timer, allowing you to set it to have freshly baked bread ready for you when you come home from work or when you get up in the morning.
It has a massive 17 different bread modes and settings for everything, ranging from soda bread to gluten-free loaves. It also has a special sourdough setting, something not common on bread makers.
As well as bread, you can make pizza dough, jam and cake in it. You can also get this model in black (SD-2511K).
Panasonic Automatic SD-2511 Breadmaker
Panasonic Automatic SD-ZB2512 Breadmaker
This bread maker is very similar to the Panasonic Automatic SD-2511, but it has a few more features. This means it's a little more expensive at £140.
It not only has an automatic dispenser to add fruit and nuts to your bread, it also has an innovative yeast dispenser. This means that rather than adding the yeast before the other ingredients, like with most bread makers, the yeast is added automatically to the cycle at the correct time. This model is also stainless steel while the SD-2511 model is white.
Panasonic SDZB-2501 Breadmaker
This £115 bread maker has a lot of features. It can make three different-sized loaves and has three different crust settings (which the two models above also have). It comes with an automatic fruit and nut dispenser, a setting for gluten-free and rye bread and a delay timer.
You can also make jam, pizza and pasta dough in this bread maker, as well as cakes.
Panasonic SDZB-2501 Breadmaker
Panasonic SDZB-2500 Breadmaker
The SDZB-2500 is exactly the same as the SDZB-2501, but it doesn't have an automatic fruit dispenser. This makes it nearly £40 cheaper at around £80.
Panasonic SDZB-2500 Breadmaker
Panasonic SDZB-2502 Breadmaker
Much like the models above, it includes a lot of the useful features bread-making enthusiasts like: a delay timer, the ability to make pizza dough, pasta, jam and cakes, a gluten-free setting and automatic dispenser.
Added to this, it has a yeast dispenser, like the SD-2511, and a setting for making bread with spelt, which is a lower-gluten variety of wheat.