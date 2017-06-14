This year's bread maker reliability ratings are based on the views of nearly 1,000 Which? members who own bread makers. Here, we reveal the most reliable bread maker brands that should keep baking you loaf after loaf.

We've asked about big brands, including Kenwood, Morphy Richards and Panasonic. One brand scored more than 90% for reliability, which means that it won't only make great bread, but it will do so for years to come. However, other brands haven't scored so highly.

For an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst bread maker brands according to our reliability survey, Which? members can log in to unlock the table below.

