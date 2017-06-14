Reliable bread maker brands
By Yvette Fletcher
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about any problems they've experienced with their bread maker, to find out which brands are the most reliable.
This year's bread maker reliability ratings are based on the views of nearly 1,000 Which? members who own bread makers. Here, we reveal the most reliable bread maker brands that should keep baking you loaf after loaf.
We've asked about big brands, including Kenwood, Morphy Richards and Panasonic. One brand scored more than 90% for reliability, which means that it won't only make great bread, but it will do so for years to come. However, other brands haven't scored so highly.
|Bread maker brand
|Reliability star rating
|Reliability score
|91%
|81%
|78%
|Table notes: Ratings based on a survey of 981 Which? members in May 2015. Sample sizes: Panasonic 630, Kenwood 77, Morphy Richards 128. Total sample size: 981
How bread maker brands compare
Panasonic is the most-purchased bread maker brand - 57% of bread maker owners who responded to our survey have a Panasonic model. In contrast, 16% own a Morphy Richards bread maker.
Panasonic bread makers tend to be at the top end of the price scale - most of the ones we have tested cost more than £100. Kenwood bread makers cost around the same, while the popular Morphy Richards bread makers we have tested are closer to £50.
Reliability scores are based on the proportion of appliances with problems per brand, and faults are weighted so that more-serious problems account for more of the score. Star ratings show a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category.
A brand needs at least 50 responses to get a score, but all responses contribute to the overall category scores. So that newer or older models do not influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Common bread maker problems
We asked Which? members what their most common bread maker problems are:
- Bread didn't rise or rising was uneven 17%
- Inconsistent performance 13%
- Lost non-stick properties 12%
We can help you avoid the top two most common problems. When we test bread makers, we see how consistent each bread maker is at baking bread that's risen and baked evenly, and has a light and springy texture inside. If you want to guarantee that your bread maker can make great bread, buy a Best Buy bread maker.
As for the third problem, bread makers losing their non-stick surface – that's easily solved by you. Don't put your bread maker pan and kneading paddle in the dishwasher. Instead, wash them with a warm soapy cloth and only use plastic utensils - metal ones can scratch the surface.
Bread maker reviews you can trust
Which? tests a wide range of bread makers from the biggest brands and cheaper own-brands. We bake nine loaves of bread in each machine - that equates to more than 14 hours of baking for each model.
We scrutinise the baked bread, looking at its crumb structure, how evenly it's baked and how thick the crust is. We also check how easy bread makers are to use and clean. So when a bread maker does brilliantly in all of our tests, you'll know it will be great when you get it home.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
You can see all our bread maker reviews to find the very best model for your budget.