Best manual and electric breast pump brands

Which? brings you unique insight to help you choose the right breast pump for you. We surveyed more than 1,200 mums who have used a breast pump, and asked them to tell us about their experiences using both electric and manual breast pumps.

From their feedback we've been able to rank the top electric breast pump and manual breast pump brands.

Expressing breast milk isn't the easiest of tasks, which makes it all the more important to find a breast pump that's easy to use, comfortable and doesn't make irritating noises while it's working.

Want to find out which breast pump model scored top in our tests? Browse our breast pumps reviews.