Best manual and electric breast pump brands
By Anna Studman
Electric breast pumps and manual breast pump brands rated by parents. Find out how Medela, Philips Avent, Tommee Tippee and more got on.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Which? brings you unique insight to help you choose the right breast pump for you. We surveyed more than 1,200 mums who have used a breast pump, and asked them to tell us about their experiences using both electric and manual breast pumps.
From their feedback we've been able to rank the top electric breast pump and manual breast pump brands.
Expressing breast milk isn't the easiest of tasks, which makes it all the more important to find a breast pump that's easy to use, comfortable and doesn't make irritating noises while it's working.
Want to find out which breast pump model scored top in our tests? Browse our breast pumps reviews.
42% of mums surveyed think an electric breast pump is the most useful baby product
Best electric breast pump brands
Mums told us how satisfied they were with the electric breast pump brand they've used and whether they would recommend it to others to use. We combine these scores to produce an overall customer score, so we are able to rank the best manual breast pump brands.
We've also listed the star ratings mums gave for overall quality, overall value for money and comfort for mother, so you can see which breast pump is the brand to go for.
Which? members can log in now to unlock the scores in the table and see how the most popular breast pump brands fared against each other. If you're not already a member, try a £1 Which? trial and discover the benefits of having thousands of impartial product reviews at your fingertips.
|Best electric breast pump brands
|Brand
|Overall quality
|Overall value for money
|Comfort for mother
|Customer score
|
Medela
Read our Medela breast pump reviews
|
Philips Avent
Read our Philips Avent breast pump reviews
|
Tommee Tippee
Read our Tommee Tippee breast pump reviews
|
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with their electric breast pump brand and whether they'd recommend it to a friend.
KeyMember Content
31% of mums in our survey own a Philips Avent breast pump
Best manual breast pump brands
Mums told us how satisfied they were with the manual breast pump brand they've used and whether they would recommend it to others to use. We combine these scores to produce an overall customer score, so we are able to rank the best manual breast pump brands.
We've also listed the star ratings that mums gave each manual breast pump brand for overall quality, overall value for money and comfort for mother, so you can see which could be the one for you.
Which? members can log in now to unlock the scores in the table. If you're not already a member, try full access for one month with a £1 Which? trial and discover the benefits of having thousands of product test results at your fingertips.
|Best manual breast pump brands
|Brand
|Overall quality
|Overall value for money
|Comfort for mother
|Customer score
|Boots
|
Philips Avent
Read our reviews of Philips Avent breast pumps
|
Tommee Tippee
Read our reviews of Tommee Tippee breast pumps
|
Table notes
1 Customer scores were generated based on respondents' answers to overall satisfaction with their manual breast pump brand and whether they'd recommend it to a friend.