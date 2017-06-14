Electric breast pumps: pros and cons

Pros

Easy to use

Faster than other methods of expressing milk

Multiple settings

More choice of models, including double breast pumps

Can be rented.

Cons

More expensive than manual breast pumps

Noisy

Electric breast pumps with lots of parts can be fiddly to sterilise

Can be bulkier to transport – although there are lightweight options available

Mains-operated breast pumps are dependent on a plug socket, which could prove difficult if you're out and about.

Find out which are the best breast pump brands.

Electric breast pumps – what to look for

With lots of types and models available, it can be difficult to know which electric breast pump is going to be best for you, or whether a manual breast pump could be more suitable.

Read our Tommy Tippee electric breast pump reviews and Medela electric breast pump reviews.

Electric pump speed

A good electric breast pump should allow you to adjust the speed and vacuum at the touch of a button and offer a range of settings to allow you to find your optimum rhythm. Some electric breast pumps alter the rhythm of the pump in a way that mimics the flow of milk during breastfeeding.

Expressing milk while out

You may need to express milk when you're out and about, or at work – so a discreet and travel-friendly breast pump may be worth considering. While electric pumps tend to be heavier and more cumbersome than basic manual pumps, new electric pumps are designed to be suitable on the move as well as at home. Some also come with handy carrying bags and ice packs to keep the milk cold.

If you're comparing models in a shop, pick them up and check how heavy they are, and how easily they'll fit into your bag.

Our breast pump reviews include a rating for noise, and we list the size of the pump as well as the weight when full, so you can get a better idea about the breast pump before buying it. Find out more about how we test breast pumps.