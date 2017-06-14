How to express breast milk

How to express milk

Hand expressing milk

Some mums find it easier to express milk by hand rather than using a breast pump, while others find it tricky to get the hang of. It's down to your individual preference – here are some tips from the NHS to help you get started:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Squeeze gently using your thumb and the rest of your fingers in a C-shape.

Gradually build up a rhythm – change breast or shift position when the milk flow slows down or stops.

Manual breast pumps

Alternatively, a manual breast pump makes expressing milk a quicker, easier process for some mums. They're lightweight, low cost and quiet – but can be tiring to use for long periods. Discover the pros and cons of manual breast pumps in more detail.

Electric breast pumps

Electric breast pumps are generally more powerful and durable than manual breast pumps – but, unless you buy a battery-operated one, you'll need access to a plug socket. Find out exactly how an electric breast pump works, and see if it’s the right choice for you.

See the pumps that performed tops in our tests in our breast pump Best Buys.

Hospital-grade breast pumps

Hospital-grade breast pumps from companies, such as Medela or Ameda, are larger, more powerful machines. If you have to stay in hospital for longer than usual, you may use one there. Once you're home, you can hire one on a monthly basis from the NHS or the National Childbirth Trust (NCT), a UK parenting charity.