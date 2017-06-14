How we test bridge cameras
By Ryan Shaw
Which? puts bridge cameras to the test so we can tell you exactly what you need to know when you're buying a new one. We'll help you avoid cameras that take poor-quality images, or are difficult to use.
What makes a Best Buy bridge camera?
Aptly named, these cameras are designed to 'bridge' the gap between compact cameras and DSLRs. Like a compact, they're simple to use and are broadly similar in size, but, like a DSLR, they offer great manual control and advanced features. That’s why we recommend the bridge cameras you can trust to help you take great pictures and support you in your photography.
We look for sensors that make the most of the light in every scene, and features and controls that enable you to get a brilliant photo in an instant, but also give you real creative power when you want it. While we want faster shutter speeds, higher ISO settings and a fast, precise auto-focus, we don’t forget about the basics. What is the zoom like to use? Is the camera easy to grip? How hard is it to replace the batteries? The video above shows how choosing a Best Buy bridge camera can make a massive difference to your photos.
We conduct around 450 tests per camera and ensure every bridge camera goes through the exact same tests, combining assessments from image-quality experts with rigorous technical lab tests. We ensure that every camera review answers all the key questions you might have, including:
- Does this bridge camera take great photos?
- How easy is this bridge camera to use?
- Can I see what I need to in the monitor and/or viewfinder?
- Does this bridge camera shoot great video, and does the audio match up?
- How effective is the built-in flash?
- Will its features help me take better photos?
- Should I buy it?
Don't settle for anything less when it comes to image quality - find an excellent bridge camera that takes first-class stills and videos from our Best Buy bridge cameras.
Does this bridge camera take great photos?
As with all digital cameras, photo quality is paramount – we expect the best of the best. We take photos in a range of conditions, including in bright outdoor natural light, indoors and in low light. And we try the camera with different settings, at both its wide-angle and telephoto settings, and using the camera in both automatic and manual modes.
We also measure image resolution and look for potential problems - such as distortions - with the camera at different settings (eg wide angle or telephoto). All of these tests help us differentiate the cameras you can rely on to take sharp, well-balanced photos in any situation from those that will let you down as soon as the light levels drop. Our Best Buy bridge cameras produce great photos whether you’re shooting inside or outside, in sunlight, twilight or under artificial light.
How easy is this bridge camera to use?
We don’t expect every bridge camera to be a novice photographer’s dream, but we do expect them to have quick and intuitive controls, well-placed buttons and dials, a comfortable grip for steady shooting, logical menus and a good range of features. If those features make it easier for less experienced photographers to take good photos, all the better.
We also look at how easy it is to insert a memory card or change the batteries, and we measure how fast the camera is to start up and how quickly the shutter reacts when you press the shutter release button. Is it quick enough to make sure that you get the shot you want, and is there enough feedback to know when you have your subject in focus and ready to shoot? We also time how quickly it can rattle off a burst of shots, so that you don’t miss the perfect fast action or wildlife photo.
Can I see what I need to in the monitor or viewfinder?
Some bridge cameras come with an electronic viewfinder, but most still rely on an LCD screen for reviewing photos and changing settings. We check both carefully to see whether they provide the clarity, field of view and detail you need to help you compose your photos and make creative decisions. We also assess them both in low light and bright sunlight, to ensure that our Best Buy bridge cameras can be used in any situation.
Does this bridge camera shoot great video, and does the audio match up?
With some bridge cameras featuring 4K video recording, more people are capturing high-definition video with their camera than a traditional camcorder. We set each bridge camera to shoot video of two different scenes at a range of quality settings, looking for whether it can capture fine detail and colour in clothing or objects, while checking how well it handles fast movement. We pan the camera around to see whether the picture holds up, or becomes jerky and glitchy.
We also assess and rate the audio captured by the built-in microphone, listening carefully to see whether any noise is picked up from the auto-focus or the buttons, and whether the sound is clear and rich or dull and muted.
70%the score a bridge camera needs to earn Best Buy status
How effective is the built-in flash?
Where a bridge camera has a built-in flash we put it through a workout to see how well it adjusts its brightness for different conditions, so that you don’t end up with shiny-looking skin in portraits or underexposed photos when you shoot inside. We also take a photograph at different distances, from close up to over 10m away, to see how the flash behaves at different ranges. Does it go too bright close up, or does it lose its power when at a distance? Do any unwanted reflections from it creep into the shot?
Should I buy one?
Which? tests all the latest bridge cameras and puts each model through a series of meticulous tests. Our expert team design these to be both rigorous and repeatable, so that we know we’ve really put the products through their paces.
For example, to test a bridge camera’s image stabilisation feature, we put it on a vibrating platform and run the test 900 times. We call this the ‘shaking hands test’, but it’s just one facet of our five key camera tests. The bridge camera score ignores price and is based on:
Image quality....................45%
Ease of use........................30%
Viewfinder & monitor.......10%
Video/audio quality...........10%
Flash....................................5%
To be a Best Buy, a bridge camera must score 70% or more. Any model scoring 40% or less is considered a Don't Buy, and is best avoided.