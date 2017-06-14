How we test bridge cameras

What makes a Best Buy bridge camera?

Aptly named, these cameras are designed to 'bridge' the gap between compact cameras and DSLRs. Like a compact, they're simple to use and are broadly similar in size, but, like a DSLR, they offer great manual control and advanced features. That’s why we recommend the bridge cameras you can trust to help you take great pictures and support you in your photography.

We look for sensors that make the most of the light in every scene, and features and controls that enable you to get a brilliant photo in an instant, but also give you real creative power when you want it. While we want faster shutter speeds, higher ISO settings and a fast, precise auto-focus, we don’t forget about the basics. What is the zoom like to use? Is the camera easy to grip? How hard is it to replace the batteries? The video above shows how choosing a Best Buy bridge camera can make a massive difference to your photos.

We conduct around 450 tests per camera and ensure every bridge camera goes through the exact same tests, combining assessments from image-quality experts with rigorous technical lab tests. We ensure that every camera review answers all the key questions you might have, including:

Does this bridge camera take great photos?

How easy is this bridge camera to use?

Can I see what I need to in the monitor and/or viewfinder?

Does this bridge camera shoot great video, and does the audio match up?

How effective is the built-in flash?

Will its features help me take better photos?

Should I buy it?

Don't settle for anything less when it comes to image quality - find an excellent bridge camera that takes first-class stills and videos from our Best Buy bridge cameras.