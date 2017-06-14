Which? Don't Buy bridge cameras
Which? Don't Buy bridge cameras take poor quality photos, shaky and unclear video, and are difficult to use. Our unique testing reveals the bridge cameras to shun.
Trying to deal with a sub-standard, confusing bridge camera can leave you questioning why you didn't select a better camera. Thankfully, our comprehensive testing will help you identify an outstanding camera, leaving you free to take brilliant photos and video. Our Best Buy bridge cameras are available for a range of prices, so you can easily find a camera to suit your budget.
What makes a Don't Buy bridge camera?
Log-in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page.
Which? has reviewed the latest bridge cameras, including models by Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony, to help find the best camera for you. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend those bridge cameras that offer excellent photo quality and are simple to use, and we can also tell you which ones will produce poor quality images.
- Our lab experts put every bridge camera through the same set of tests, including testing photo quality, ease of use, video/audio quality and how powerful the flash is – so you'll know exactly what to expect.
- We give every bridge camera a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance, which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares in regards to features and specifications.
- Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and camera types; including superzoom and high-end compact models.
Our Best Buy bridge cameras produce superb quality photos, no matter the lighting conditions. But we also find some cameras that fall short in our tests - from big brand cameras that are a nightmare to hold and operate, to other models that suffer from sub-standard focusing or poor image stabilisation.
Unique camera testing by Which?
Which? tests bridge cameras from all the biggest brands you may be considering buying. Models of all shapes and sizes from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony and more are all tested, and we can assure you that even the biggest names are capable of producing some disastrous cameras.
Which? tests approximately 100 digital cameras a year and puts each model through a series of meticulous tests. These are designed to be both rigorous and repeatable, so you can trust in the quality of your next camera.
We don't show any bias towards more expensive models, either. Every camera review is objective, and we've uncovered some brilliant bargains.
If we declare a bridge camera to be a Don't Buy, you can be sure that it's one you should 100% avoid. No matter how tempting its price tag might be, you'll inevitably end up regretting ever buying it.
Find out which bridge cameras are Don’t Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.