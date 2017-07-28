Top five bridge cameras for 2017

The best bridge camera for you

Bridge cameras bridge the gap between compact digital cameras and DSLRs. Easier to use than a DSLR, they offer more advanced features and manual controls than you find on standard compact camera. They have versatile lenses with a powerful optical zoom capability – some models offer whooping zooms of up to 50x.

This makes them a good choice for photographers who like the simplicity of a compact camera but want more scope in lens focal range and creative manual features, without the fuss of multiple lenses like with a DSLR.

