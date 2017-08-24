Most reliable bridge camera brands

How bridge camera brands compare

From all the bridge camera owners we surveyed, all brands rated very well for reliability, with very few issues or major faults. For example, even the bottom-ranked brand scored 93% for reliability over five years - no mean feat.

Our survey collects data on products Which? members have owned over the past five years, recording what faults occur and when. We also take the severity of faults into account. Faults on older products are judged less harshly, as they are likely to have been used more.

We ask our respondents to describe their faults as minor, major or catastrophic based on the following guidelines:

Minor - a fault that doesn’t affect the product’s performance significantly or a fault that only occurs occasionally with minimal impact. This issue may be irritating or annoying but it isn’t frequently problematic and you can easily work around it. For example, not being able to record audio with video.

Major - a fault that has a noticeable effect on the product's performance. This fault affects how you use the product and can be problematic. For example, a fault with the lens.

Catastrophic - a fault that renders the product unusable, with the fault needing to be repaired or parts replaced before it can be used again. For example, problems with the shutter or failing to capture photos/video.

We think it’s vital to consider reliability alongside our product testing, and asking owners to tell us about their experiences is the best way of judging a product’s real-world performance. Because of this, we’ll strip products of Best Buy awards if they get less than three stars for reliability. The most reliable brand is often not the best overall but buying a product from a good brand increases your chances of getting one that will serve you well for many years.