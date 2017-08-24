Top five bridge camera brands for 2017

Whether you're buying a superzoom bridge camera for taking photos of distant subjects or something a little more advanced and compact in size, you should be able to rely on your camera for years.

However, even a simple bridge camera can suffer from problems like a stuck shutter, producing black photos or very bright and over-exposed shots. That's why it's important to find a bridge camera brand you can trust.

Every year, we test and rate the latest bridge cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony to identify which brands make the best. We also survey thousands of Which? members to find out which cameras are the most and least reliable. Our unique survey helps us to identify the brands that people trust and would recommend to a friend, and feeds into our in-depth bridge camera reviews.

For each brand we'll tell you its average test score, how reliable it is and how other owners rate it, plus we provide an overall verdict. We have ratings for all the major bridge brands, including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and Sony.

Below you can see the differences between the best and worst bridge camera brands.