We ask thousands of broadband customers about their experiences so we can tell you which providers you should use and which you should avoid.

Want to switch your broadband provider? Then read on and discover what the broadband providers' customers really think of them.

The best broadband companies offer a great service at a great price. They provide a fast connection you can rely on, and are on hand to help in the rare instance that something goes wrong.

But our broadband survey reveals that many broadband providers still don't deliver this.

Best broadband providers overview

Two providers in our latest survey impressed their customers enough to make it as Which? Recommended Providers. The names may surprise you, but both offer decent speeds and excellent customer service. They're also good value, so signing up for one of their packages won't break the bank.

You can use our research to discover:

The full results of our latest survey, with ratings for all the major providers including BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

Which two internet service providers (ISPs) we rated as Which? Recommended Providers.

A full breakdown of how each provider is rated for customer service, value for money, connection speed, technical support and more.

Individual overviews of each provider, revealing everything from the deals they offer to the levels of complaints about them.

Lab reviews of the equipment they supply.

Quotes from real customers on their experiences.

Broadband satisfaction survey results ISP WRP Speed Reliability Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Value Customer score Y 86% Y 81% 68% 66% 65% 52% n/a n/a 50% 49% 48% 48% 45% 38% Table notes: Based on a survey of 3,118 broadband, pay TV and home phone customers conducted in December 2016. WRP stands for Which? Recommended Provider. Customer score combines overall satisfaction and the likelihood to recommend. n/a indicates that we didn't receive enough feedback to rate this aspect of the service.

What makes a Which? Recommended Provider?

Which? Recommended Providers are the cream of the crop and the accolade is only given out to ISPs that achieve a customer score of 70% or above.

That's not all. We know that price is important and so we only give the award to those companies that we feel charge a reasonable price for their services. If they charge too much then they're not eligible to be Which? Recommended Providers, whatever score they receive in the survey.