We surveyed thousands of broadband users so can tell you everything you need to know about SSE broadband - including whether to sign up for one of its deals.

Better known as an energy supplier, SSE is a new entry in our regular broadband satisfaction survey. How did it compare with more established broadband providers such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk?

SSE broadband review

In this in-depth review of SSE broadband, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the technical support it provides.

Show how SSE broadband compares with all the other major internet service providers (ISPs), including BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Report quotes from real SSE broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from SSE broadband.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

You can also find your ideal deal by comparing all of SSE's broadband packages.

SSE broadband satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability Ease of set up Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

What makes a Which? Recommended Provider?

Which? Recommended Providers are the cream of the crop and the accolade is only given out to broadband companies that achieve a customer score of 70% or above.

That's not all. We know that price is important and so we only give the award to those companies that we feel charge a reasonable price for their services. If they charge too much then they're not eligible to be Which? Recommended Providers, whatever score they receive in the survey.

